When real Raj met reel Raj: Shah Rukh Khan kisses his super fan Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao can't keep calm after having a fanboy moment with Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan, and his latest picture is proof! The actor, who considers Shah Rukh his inspiration, seems to be on cloud nine and elated in the clip wherein the 'DDLJ' star can be seen mimicking a dialogue of Rajkummar's flick 'Stree'.

In the funny video, the 54-year-old star hilariously repeats along with the 'Newton' actor "Vicky, please".

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared the clip and wrote, "Since childhood, I've been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There's is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You've inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree."