When Ranbir Kapoor was caught smoking by her mother Neetu Kapoor: ‘I begged her to forgive me'

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor |

Ranbir Kapoor is currently rooting for the success of his film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which is currently running in theatres. The film is doing a mediocre performance at the box office and its fate is dependent on the coming days.

Amid all this, an interesting update about the actor has come out. While the actor is busy promoting his rom-com alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor, he revealed about lying a lot to his mother while growing up and was even caught smoking.

Here's what the actor said

Ranbir Kapoor stated that he wasn't that easy to handle like other kids and was very disobedient, especially towards his mother Neetu Kapoor. He also revealed that Neetu Kapoor often punished him by slapping him, but it barely affected him.

He further went on to recall one of the incidents from his childhood and told that his mother once caught him smoking and thought that he is actually doing drugs.

However, he begged her to forgive rather than defend his actions. He added that he has now changed as a person since he is now a husband and a father.

Ranbir Kapoor also talked about boycott trend

In his conversation with the media personnel, Ranbir told News 18 Showsha that the #BoycottBollywood trend has recently started and not everyone is involved in this groundless negativity and trolling.

He stated, “I think not everyone does it, but I am seeing that in the past two years, sudden anti-Bollywood stories have surfaced after the COVID-19 epidemic.”