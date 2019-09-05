When did you lose your virginity? Ileana D’Cruz slams troll who asked this to her with a brilliant reply

However, Ileana is not the first person to encounter such personal questions. Actor Tiger Shroff who had recently held an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram handle was asked a similar question. Responding to the question, he said, “Abe besharam! Mere mom dad bhi follow kar rahe hai mujhe. (Shameless! My mom and dad also follow me)”.

Fans also asked Ileana when they will get to watch her next on the big screen. Her last release was the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony (2018), which also starred Ravi Teja.

Ileana revealed that her next release in Anees Bazmee‘s comedy Pagalpanti, which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda. The film will hit the theatres on November 8.