When Bhumi Pednekar was upset with her mom's 'permed' hair

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has been basking in the success of her back to back films. The actress who has carved a niche for herself in the industry, made it to fame with her dramatic weight gain and loss, just for a film (Dum Laga Ke Haisha). While the audience loves Bhumi for her realistic and no makeup avatars as seen in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha or Bala, she is a glam queen in real life.
Bhumi, in an interview with Vogue India spoke about the time she looked up to her mom for fashion cues. She said, “My beauty bestie has always been my mum. She’s a natural beauty. I’ve learnt a lot from her. All my beauty firsts have been with her. The first time I waxed, for instance, she did it for me. Over the last few years, she might have reduced the amount of makeup she wears because her skin reacts to it, but when I was younger she would go all out.”
However, there was a time, when she was just a kid like the rest of us, who was once embarrassed by her mommy dearest. “I remember watching her get dressed, right from applying kohl and lipstick, to the way she wore her hair. At the time, she wore it short. I had a big problem with that, because everyone else’s mothers had long hair. This one time, she got it permed—something that wasn’t common in India—I was upset and told her that no mothers do this. Today, I realise she was ahead of her time. I slowly began to appreciate her style, the way she carries herself, and her confidence. My parents never discouraged my sister or me from being passionate about beauty. They were never the you-can’t-do-this kind; more the dress-up-and-do-what-you want parents”, said Bhumi.
Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actress has three films In her kitty- Bhoot Part One:The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma.
Apart from this there is a buzz that she will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's next with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, though there is no official confirmation on it.
