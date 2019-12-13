When Bhumi Pednekar was upset with her mom's 'permed' hair

However, there was a time, when she was just a kid like the rest of us, who was once embarrassed by her mommy dearest. “I remember watching her get dressed, right from applying kohl and lipstick, to the way she wore her hair. At the time, she wore it short. I had a big problem with that, because everyone else’s mothers had long hair. This one time, she got it permed—something that wasn’t common in India—I was upset and told her that no mothers do this. Today, I realise she was ahead of her time. I slowly began to appreciate her style, the way she carries herself, and her confidence. My parents never discouraged my sister or me from being passionate about beauty. They were never the you-can’t-do-this kind; more the dress-up-and-do-what-you want parents”, said Bhumi.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actress has three films In her kitty- Bhoot Part One:The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma.

Apart from this there is a buzz that she will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's next with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, though there is no official confirmation on it.