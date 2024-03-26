'When Anjali Met Sufi': An Indo-Pak Same-Sex Love Story That Emerged To 'Cross The Line'

Pinterest

'Because, you're mine,

I walk the line.'

These lines by Jonny Cash aptly fit the same-sex love stories. Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik have recently announced their breakup, but the love story is more evergreen than their green wounds. After Sufi cheated on her partner, they have parted ways, but 5-year tale of love has a wide fan-base in both countries. This love story was born to cross the lines, and thus the relevance flutters on the drum of time.

Let's look back with a page-turner's curiosity to know more about the enthralling journey, dating and popularity of Sufi and Anjali.

From Tumbler, Instagram, and Facetime To Real Life

The Indo-Pak same-sex couple first met on Tumblr, and then they clicked together on Instagram and FaceTime before dating. After their photographs went viral on the Internet, the couple released a video of the 'New York Love Story' on YouTube describing their first meeting.

When Anjali met Sufi, she was already dating a man, and Sufi was her trustworthy corner to share secrets and personal turmoil. After a while, they switched to Instagram and started catching each other on FaceTime. Anjali also unfolded the South Asian stigma about being a bisexual woman. They first met in New York in 2018, and their popularity surged in the 'Borrow the Bazar Campaign' in 2019.

When 'Cross The Line', New York Love Story went viral on Twitter

'Borrow the Bazar' was a free attire rental campaign in which the couple participated and shared their happy photographs on the Internet. The photoshoot went viral on Twitter , inviting good wishes from both countries for crossing the lines of religion, region and sex.