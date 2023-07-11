 When Akshay Kumar Quit Non Veg To Play Lord Krishna In OMG: Oh My God!
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is known for going to lengths to get into the skin of a character that he decides to play on screen. He is now set to play the role of Lord Shiva in his upcoming film 'OMG 2', and in the first installment of the franchise, 'OMG: Oh My God!', he had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

However, little do fans know that Akshay had completely quit non vegetarian food during the shoot of 'OMG: Oh My God!'.

When Akshay quit non veg for 'OMG'

Reports back in the day had stated that when Akshay had shared the news that he was set to play Lord Krishna in 'OMG: Oh My God!', his mother was elated as she herself was a devout Krishna bhakt.

It was then that she had suggested Akshay to quit non vegetarian food and follow a vegetarian diet as per the principles of the Lord until he completes the film's shoot.

Being a doting son, Akshay agreed to his mother, and completely gave up non veg for 'OMG: Oh My God!'.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Akshay is now gearing up for the release of 'OMG 2', which is set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

The teaser of the film was released by the makers on Tuesday, July 11, and it was met with a positive response from the audience.

Akshay also has 'Housefull 5', 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan', and 'The Great Indian Rescue' in the pipeline.

