When Abhishek Bachchan stalked his future wife Aishwarya Rai and her lover Salman Khan

Abhishek Bachchan, who is now happily married to the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai, was once captured in a frame with his wife and her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. While throwback pictures can dig out buried hatchets, a picture with your husband and ex-lover can only bring out the worst.

In a picture that has resurfaced online, a young Abhishek can be seen following the crowd behind Ash and Salman, who were B-town’s ‘it’ couple back in the day. Hrithik Roshan too is seen standing right behind Abhishek.