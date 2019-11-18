When Abhishek Bachchan stalked his future wife Aishwarya Rai and her lover Salman Khan

Abhishek Bachchan, who is now happily married to the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai, was once captured in a frame with his wife and her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. While throwback pictures can dig out buried hatchets, a picture with your husband and ex-lover can only bring out the worst.
In a picture that has resurfaced online, a young Abhishek can be seen following the crowd behind Ash and Salman, who were B-town’s ‘it’ couple back in the day. Hrithik Roshan too is seen standing right behind Abhishek.
Who knew it would be Abhishek and not Salman, who would go on to be the former Miss World’s life partner. Salman and Aishwarya's romance had created many sensational headlines. There were even reports claiming that the actor had become physically and verbally abusive with her.
It has been over two decades and both actors have moved on in life. Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and have a daughter Aaradhya. Meanwhile Salman has stayed away from tying the knot, but has been linked with several actresses since then.
