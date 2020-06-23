When Abhay Deol met Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese at Tribeca Film Festival

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol has recalled his meeting with Hollywood personalities Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, when his film "Road, Movie" travelled to the Tribeca Film Festival.

Abhay took to Instagram, where he shared a few stills from the movie, which released in 2009. The film also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik.

The actor wrote: "'Road, Movie', released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot totally worth it."