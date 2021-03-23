'When a song is remixed again and again, its purity and essence is completely lost,' says Bollywood musician Jatin Pandit

Jatin Pandit is a renowned Bollywood music director and playback singer who has delivered innumerable chartbusters. The Jatin-Lalit duo delivered hits like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' 'Khamoshi,' 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,' 'Mohabbatein,' 'Chalte Chalte,' 'Chand Sifarish' and many more before parting ways in 2006.

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, the musician talked about his journey in Bollywood, relationship with brother Lalit and his latest song 'Dhadakte Rehna' which released last Friday.

Q. We know about Jatin Pandit the composer, but how and when did your journey as a playback singer begin?

My singing journey started pretty early, I sang 'Rooth Ke Humse Kabhi' and 'Deewane Hum Pyar Ke' in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Then I also sang for 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' and many other films, but yes this song 'Dhadakte Rehna' is one of a kind for me. I really enjoyed composing this piece and I am really happy with my son Rahul Jatin who also contributed a lot in making this project successful. My aim is to bring more soft melodies in the mainstream again.

Q. You have had a wonderful journey in Bollywood so far, do you feel you missed out on anything? Any regrets?

My musical journey in Bollywood turned out to be great, people enjoy our music from the 90s even today which makes me really happy. As far as missing out is concerned, I have to admit that when we were nominated for Filmfare 17 times and we didn't win, that really was disappointing but it's alright. However, I do feel that we should have won for movies like DDLJ, Khamoshi: The Musical, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Despite that I am really satisfied with my journey in Bollywood. I will say that the people who are now ruling the film industry began their journey with our music in their films.

Q. What are your thoughts about the current trends in music where remixes are becoming huge hits?

See things keep changing, people keep doing things according to what they prefer. I am not against remixes but when the song is completely torn apart, then I do feel that the purity, honesty and essence of the song fades away. Like the song 'Pehla Nasha' has been remixed so many times. It felt good a couple of times but on some occasions, the real essence of the song was completely lost. I want to share what Ashaji once said, if a melody has been created and people have liked it, then making changes in it or doing more than necessary mixes is not right. I completely agree with her, people must create original, they must express their style of music in front of the world, but if someone has already created a hit melody then remixing it again and again is something a lot of people don't like, including me.

Q. In February 2020, the Jatin-Lalit duo came together and performed in a concert in Mumbai, when can we see you both collaborating again for an album?

Oh yes, the Jatin-Lalit night was extremely successful. A lot of people came in and enjoyed. See as far as working together is concerned, we were working for a reality show but COVID ruined it. But you never know, if things work out then we might get together again. These kind of things require a little discussion, deliberation and thinking. If everything falls in the right place then I will surely relish the opportunity of working with him.

Q. Would you like to tell us a little bit about your latest single 'Dhadakte Rehna?'

'Dhadakte Rehna' is my first single. My son Rahul Jatin had a huge role in making it possible. His few singles are already out, he is very focused on his work, extremely hard working and it was his presence which guided me in completing this song. Rahul has featured in the video and I must say that his presence has added a lot to the song. The composition, singing and everything else has made this one a success. I believe that people will like it and I want to continue working hard to make my musical journey even better.