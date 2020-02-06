When a 16-year-old Kartik Aaryan introduced his girlfriend as 'cousin'

Mumbai: Ahead of Valentine's Day, actor Kartik Aaryan went down memory lane and recounted a few mushy moments from his days as a teenager.

"I remember when I was 16 years old, my girlfriend and I used to sit on the same bench in school and we would share homework and assignments. Back then, we were really scared of getting caught when we were on a date.

Hence, we used to try our best to hide (our relationship) when we went to public places in Gwalior," recalled Kartik. He shared how he would introduce his girlfriend as his "cousin" when they got caught getting caught.