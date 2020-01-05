What’s queued up in first quarter?

The Hindi film industry is firing on all cylinders as it moves confidently into the new year. 2019 saw our cinema explore new themes and formats, unshackling itself from several age-old genre constraints...and it was amply rewarded through a bumper year at the box office with more Rs 100-crore hits than ever before.

Now, 2020 promises to continue this trend with several event films and bold experiments on the anvil. Here's looking at what is popping up onscreen in a theatre near you in the next three months.

January — Clash of the biggies

A sure sign that the film industry is booming is the fact that there are not enough release dates to go around for all the biggies to have that prized solo release on a Friday.

Two major films will consequently vie for your attention on January 10 — the Om Raut-directed historical Tanhaji and the Meghna Gulzar-directed drama Chhapaak.

The stars playing the protagonists in both the films — Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone respectively — have also co-produced both the films, clueing us in on the significance of these films in their careers.