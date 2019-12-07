What made Chulbul Pandey and Shivani Shivaji Roy join hands?

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 trailer has gripped the nation with its brilliant storyline. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 focusses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses on young girls.

Rani adds, “We will also spread the messaging of my film Mardaani 2 on the show so that it reaches as many households of our country as possible. It is important for the entire country to wake up to the threat posed by the rise of violent crimes that are being committed against women by juvenile criminals. Important exposures like this will help us reach out to as many families and young girls and make them aware of this menace.”

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. In Mardaani 2, Rani has been pitted against a very young yet dangerous villain who can be called pure evil.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered Rs 250 crores worldwide. Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on 13th December.