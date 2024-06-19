'What Is Yours Will Be Yours': Sanjay Kapoor On Lessons Daughter Shanaya Has Taken From His Journey

Actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor has always been a firm believer in the power of hard work and dedication. Despite coming from the Kapoor family, he has made a name for himself with his performances in films like Bloody Daddy, Merry Christmas, Murder Mubarak and House Of Lies. Throughout his career, he has shown that success in Bollywood does not happen suddenly.

He has always been a supportive and guiding figure for his daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is making her foray into Bollywood. She is gearing up for her debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, and father Sanjay reflects on the lessons she has gleaned from his journey in the industry.

Here's What Sanjay Has To Say About Shanaya

Sanjay Kapoor addressed whether his rocky path has prompted him to be more careful about his daughter Shanaya Kapoor's goals as an actor. Speaking about it, he said to The Indian Express, "Shanaya has followed my struggle attentively, and she is quite clever. She has seen how I fought it out and realized that one must stay focused on work and not lose faith. Just keep trying, and what is yours will be yours. She is working quite hard. Even throughout Covid, she was training, and I didn't have to tell her. I am always there for her, but I want to check if her vision and direction are correct.”

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in Laal Batti, which also stars Nana Patekar and is directed by Prakash Jha. The show was meant to be released shortly, but owing to a collaboration between Jio and Disney, it has been delayed.