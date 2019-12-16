Were you on stage with them? Arjun Kapoor trolls Malaika Arora's U2 concert pictures

Social media PDA has been a relationship mandate for couples recently, and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora are no exception. The duo are madly in love with each other, and certainly do not shy away from expressing it on their social media accounts.

At the same time, the duo does love to engage in some savage commentary as well. Recently, Malaika attended the U2 concert in Mumbai that saw several B-towners in attendance. Arjun, who didn’t accompany his ladylove, had something to say about her Instagram post though.

The 46-year-old shared a reel of the band performing on stage. She captioned the post as, “Thank u for the music ......... @u2 .. doesn’t get better n closer than this #bono#adam#larry#theedge.” However, the pictures appeared to have been taken quite closely. Arjun commented, “Were you on stage with them?”