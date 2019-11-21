We're not crying, you're crying: SRK posts emotional message for acid attack victim who got married

Shah Rukh Khan has been actively lending his support to those in need and along with his non-profit organization, Meer Foundation that has been working towards highlighting causes that deserve more attention.
Recently, the actor took to Twitter to share a beautiful story about happy endings! King Khan congratulated one of the acid attack victims Anupama, who is associated with Meer, as she got married. Sharing pictures from the nuptials, 54-year-old actor also took to social media and wrote, "Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep...and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union."
Meer Foundation, a non-profit organization aims to effect change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. One of the key focus areas under Women empowerment has been supporting the cause of Acid Attack survivors across the country. Meer Foundation provides support to women victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through a 360-degree approach that helps them with their medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training as well as rehabilitation and livelihood support.
The foundation’s efforts are not limited to helping acid attack victims alone. The foundation has sponsored treatment and surgeries for women and children at several hospitals across the country. In addition, Meer Foundation has also helped organize health camps, movie screenings, and events for disadvantaged women and children.
