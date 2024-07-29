'Weird, Scary': Kangana Ranaut Mulls If Hindu Men Should Undergo 'Combat Training' After Muharram Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is now the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, shared a video of Muharram that has now gone viral on the internet and called it "weird and scary". She even wondered if Hindus should undergo "combat training" to survive in this world.

An undated video of hundreds of Muslims self-flagellating during Muharram is now being circulated online. In the video, the men can be seen soaked in blood and whipping themselves with lashes and swords in their hands.

This is weird and scary but to survive in a world like this should Hindu men also do some kind of compulsory combat training? Looking at the scenarios around there is no harm in keeping your blood hot… is there ? https://t.co/cb7q11PzKd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2024

Sharing the video, Kangana took to her X handle and wrote, "This is weird and scary but to survive in a world like this should Hindu men also do some kind of compulsory combat training?"

"Looking at the scenarios around there is no harm in keeping your blood hot… is there?" she added.

Hello @himachalpolice this woman here is instigating Hindus and asking them to “keep your blood hot” and become violent.



Arrest her asap under section 126 of BNSS for intentions to disturb peace and harmony of the society. — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) July 29, 2024

Several netizens slammed Kangana for her remark, and some even stated that she was instigating Hindus. "Hello @himachalpolice this woman here is instigating Hindus and asking them to 'keep your blood hot' and become violent. Arrest her asap under section 126 of BNSS for intentions to disturb peace and harmony of the society," a user wrote, while another stated, "Ma'am please aap ye sab mat karo aap ek MP ho."

You should avoid Controversy — बैरागी :- Unapologetic Hindu ॐ (@VairagiUvaaCH) July 29, 2024

Kangana recently faced the ire of netizens after she slammed the 'hyper-sexualised and blasphemous' act at the opening ceremony of Olympics 2024 in Paris. The Paris Olympics courted controversy for a drag performance, apparently reimagining The Last Supper.

She shared another picture of the opening ceremony act and stated that everything at the event was about being 'homosexual'.

"I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality?? Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex?? Why can't sex stay in our bedrooms?" Kangana wrote.