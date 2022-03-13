Weekend Binge List: Sunny Leone's Anamika to Saba Qamar's Mrs and Mr Shameem and more, THESE are the top OTT entertainers!

Title: Anamika

Platform: MX Player

Language: Hindi

In what can easily be Sunny Leone’s career-best performance, this action-packed thriller helmed by Vikram Bhatt keeps one hooked. She plays Agent M, who has lost memory of her previous life but has enemies both from the criminal side and the government agency she used to work for. Highly recommended!

Title: Mrs and Mr Shameem

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz star in this unique love story. When a woman is betrayed by the love of her life, her close friend, who is effeminate by nature, marries her. What happens as they begin a new life together forms the basis of this show. Watch it for the splendid performances and refreshing take on gender roles.

Title: Maaran

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Tamil

Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan and others star in this thriller about a journalist whose life goes topsy turvy when he publishes an article about a highly corrupt politician. This film offers decent entertainment, with Dhush delivering a great performance. A one-time watch.

Title: The Andy Warhol Diaries

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Are you curious to get up close and personal with one of America’s most famous photographers and artists? Watch this six-episode series as it takes us through the mind and words of Andy through his own diary entries. He had dictated his feelings to a friend after he gets nearly killed.

Title: Upload S2

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

If futuristic technology, comedy, romance and drama are your things, then look no further. Get ready to get drawn into the lives of Nathan Brown and Nora Antony as they experience life after they split. This one is truly out-of-the-box.

Title: The Last Kingdom S5

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

This historical saga which features the beloved characters of Uhtred, King Alfred, Brida and others, is back with its fifth power-packed season. With great twists and turns and the storyline continuing from where it has ended in the previous season, this would be enjoyed by those who have watched the series still season four.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:55 AM IST