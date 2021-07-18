Weekend Binge List: From Fahadh-starrer 'Malik' to 'Deep' on Netflix... here's what's hot on OTT

Title: Deep
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s back to school — a time to be quirky, crazy and absolutely geeky. Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment. They do it for a lark however, the entire experiment spirals out of control and then the unbelievable happen, and they must find a way out before it’s too late. But, do they? Watch to know more.
Title: Malik
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam with subtitles
A Robin Hood tale of how one man robs the rich to serve the poor. Malik is about a dynamic leader Sulaiman Malik who helps the people of his community to fight greedy corporations and politicians who have encroached lands illegally. This local Robin Hood, in his battle against the wrong, goes through heart-wrenching woes in this emotional, action-packed film.
Title: Lost Girls and Love Hotels
Platform: BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
A dramatic thriller about Margaret who finds herself in the dark narrow bylanes of Tokyo by night and as an English teacher by day. Aimless and bored, she along with a friend, Ines, haunts bars at night encountering fly-by night men, until she meets Kazu, and falls madly in love with him. Can this dangerous love be true or will Kazu’s world of tradition be a demarcation between them?
Title: Explained (season 3)
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s a quest to quench the curiosity about a various topics that range from monarchies, pooches to plastic surgery… This docuseries explores fascinating topics to illuminate your world. It’s interesting, fun and extremely enlightening.
Title: Catfish (season 8)
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
'Tis the time to go online and check the virtual domains for what is real and what is not. Catfish is an investigate series that reel the fake from the true in their quest to help people in love online. Does virtual love blur the lines between reel and real? Is he/she a mix of a real person and some virtually-induced filters? Can the offline be as true as the online? Season 8 showcases all this and more.
