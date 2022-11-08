WeddingWear: Take inspiration from actress Raashii Khanna’s wardrobe for different functions

Pics: Instagram/Raashii Khanna

The wedding season is upon us. And if you are looking for inspiration, multi-lingual star Rashii Khanna’s wardrobe is the perfect place to begin. The actress is making headlines not just for her diverse performances on screen but also for her interesting sartorial choices. The Free Press Journal handpicks a few looks of the actress that will help you add oomph to your wedding couture.

Break the tone for Haldi

Wondering what to wear for the light, easy-breezy function of haldi but not yellow? Here is your look! The actress' floral print gown with a coordinated dupatta will make you stand out during the haldi function. Keep it simple with minimalistic jewellery and be a show stealer.

Royal look for the reception

The actress’ netted pink saree with a golden border will make the right type of chatter at the reception. A low bun with pink flowers and golden accessories adds charm to the look.

Pool party ready

Matching it with the day vibes and keeping it cool and casual but in traditional, exude cool vibes in this multi-colour gown paired with a dupatta. The beach waves hairstyle will add beachy vibes to your overall look.

The mehndi outfit

Keeping with the shades and the tones of the function, this simple green suit with embroidered borders fits right for mehndi evening. Keeping it simple with a pair of elegant earrings, the actress' look ticks the right boxes for the function.

Be the prettiest bridesmaid

Are you looking for the perfect bridesmaid dress? This violet anarkali suit with dupatta, heavy earrings, a mang tika and a hair do will make you a head-turner!

Traditionally chic for cocktail party

Not too sultry nor too sanskari, this white palazzo set with a mirror work jacket suits best for a long night fun-filled night.

