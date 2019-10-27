Wedding planner of the stars: Meet the woman who planned Priyanka-Nick's and Anushka-Virat's weddings

The woman behind Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding recently gave an interview to a media outlet and here are some details from these Bollywood weddings.

Tina Tharwani, the founder of the Shaadi Squad is the woman behind two of the biggest Bollywood weddings.

In an interview to a media outlet, the entrepreneur spoke about her journey and also gave some insights as to how she managed to pull up the mega Virushka and Nickyanka wedding.

On being asked about how she landed the big project, Tina said, “We landed Anushka and Virat’s wedding as we have been acquaintances from previous professional ventures, and they were generous enough to give a relatively new player like us such a huge chance. Later on, Priyanka’s team got in touch with us and we helped execute Priyanka and Nick’s engagement ceremony and party, so this one was completely organic. The fact that we had dealt with a celebrity wedding of such a scale before and had been able to keep things fully under wraps would perhaps have been instrumental in us landing Peecee’s events.”

She also compared the two weddings and spoke about what set the two apart.

Tina told HerStory, “The process of planning Anushka and Virat’s wedding was much more detailed due to the sheer complexity of the varied destinations ie, Italy, Delhi, and Mumbai. Whereas, Priyanka and Nick’s engagement ceremony had to be planned and organised at the last minute - the scale also was much smaller, the vibe was much more intimate. In both these scenarios, I believe we managed to give ample time to both the projects and did our best in understanding their requirements in a short period of time. This certainly helped us build trust, and all the work then happened on auto-pilot mode, so to speak.”

She also revealed the idea behind the famous N and P logo at Priyanka and Nick’s wedding. Tina said the logo was decided at 10 pm one night and was executed and up by 7 am the next day and that it was a last minute requirement.