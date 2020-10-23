Web talent on the rise, but are they being promoted the way Bollywood stars are?

Alongside, at one point senior citizens were not permitted to shoot, causing veterans, like Kanwaljeet Singh, to cry foul. That stricture has since been removed. Yet you can’t help feeling that hundreds of technicians and junior artistes have been rendered jobless. Film industry bodies and a handful of individual stars and filmmakers have been striving to help out with funds. Despite such well-meaning and compassionate pitching in of aid, that can never be sufficient in Bollywood, till now known as the most prolific industry of its kind in India, next to Telugu cinema.

There’s an unavoidable Catch-22 situation then. The production for OTT original films and series appears to be on. More actors are making an impact, primarily Saiyami Kher (Choked), Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992: the Harshad Mehta Story), Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok), Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat), Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur, Out of Love), Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra (Soni), Anuja Sathe (Ek Thi Begum), Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo (Four More Shots Please!) and Achintya Bose, Manish Chauhan and Mekhola Bose (Yeh Ballet) and many more names.

The snag perhaps is although the actors’ performances have been saluted overwhelmingly on online reviews, there has been scarce follow-up by the channels’ marketing departments in promoting these talents to the extent that they deserve. Press conferences on the eve of the ‘drop’ date of a film or web-series aren’t enough. Frequently, the directors and producers do strive to promote the actors, who have displayed insuperable skills before the camera, but finally contractual obligations have to be followed: nothing permitted before securing the channel’s go-ahead.

Moreover, series and films with top Bollywood names are promoted with mammoth street hoardings and ads, while the ones lower on the popularity ladder are accorded step-motherly treatment. Hence Kunal Khemu and Vidyut Jamwal, have groused about being not given fair treatment — the former for Lootcase and the latter for Khuda Haafiz, both streamed on Disney+Hotstar.