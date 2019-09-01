Web series review: Beecham House -- History revisited

Gurinder Chadha, the maker of Bend it Like Beckham fame, launched a new webseries staged around the late 16th century of British India. The plot is premised around the times when India was thriving on the last shreds of glory in Mogul India, and the East India Company was gradually gaining foothold in the subcontinent.

The plot has ably imparted an evolutionary perspective. It’s about how some Brits have played a crucial role in delivering Indians to the freedom struggle. Thought-provoking narratives such as these have been shoved under the carpet, giving onlookers only a superficial view of the freedom struggle.

The Plot

Beecham House is premised around the story of John Beecham (played by Tom Bateman), who once worked for the East India Company. While being posted as a lieutenant, John Beecham had learnt of the company’s malicious ways of plundering India of all its wealth and resources.

The apathy was on the rise, and the savage ways of the company didn’t seem to cease. John Beecham couldn’t stand the ways of the company, and how it ruthlessly stripped people of their land and livelihood. This compelled him to part ways and start off on his own.

While travelling one day, the King of Kalyan (Denzil Smith) and his two beloved daughters are attacked by a set of thieves. Beecham fearlessly jumps in and saves their lives. He later marries princess Kamlavati, the King’s eldest daughter.