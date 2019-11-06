Wealth for dessert literally! Here's where you can get Priyanka Chopra's 'daulat ki chaat'

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the Netflix Original film The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao. The team of The White Tiger is currently shooting Delhi.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying a dessert. However, it was no ordinary dessert, as Priyanka was amused to find Indian currencies sticking out of the bowl. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself looking at the dessert and another picture of just the dessert.
Sharing the picture clicked by Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Cash in my dessert. Now that’s a first #daulatkichaat #onlyinindia #delhistories #setlife #thewhitetiger”.
Well, let us tell you where this desert is from! This delicious 'dessert of wealth' is from Indian accent. Indian accent is owned by celebrated and critically acclaimed Chef Manish Mehrotra.It has been featured in the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019.
The Indian accent has two outlets, one in Delhi and the other in NYC.
Talking about Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming next, The White Tiger is the adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s debut novel of the same name. The novel created quite a stir the moment the book was launched. It also won him the Man Booker prize in 2008. The White Tiger will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav.
