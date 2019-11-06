Wealth for dessert literally! Here's where you can get Priyanka Chopra's 'daulat ki chaat'

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the Netflix Original film The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao. The team of The White Tiger is currently shooting Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying a dessert. However, it was no ordinary dessert, as Priyanka was amused to find Indian currencies sticking out of the bowl. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself looking at the dessert and another picture of just the dessert.

Sharing the picture clicked by Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Cash in my dessert. Now that’s a first #daulatkichaat #onlyinindia #delhistories #setlife #thewhitetiger”.