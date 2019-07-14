We proudly say ‘yeh Ram janmabhoomi hai’ when women are being raped: Boo actress Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat is all set to make a comeback with Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about horror comedy web series titled, ‘Boo…Sabki Phategi’. Mallika, who was known for having delivered 17 smooches in a film back in her early days, says, “I was targeted so badly then for my smooches. Meri toh sabne jaan hi le li thi… Nowadays all are smooching on screen!”

Malika looks very positive and fit as a fiddle. No sooner we sit down to chat than she looks at our colourful dresses and quips, “Everybody here wears such bright colours; it looks so nice. There, [abroad] no one, wears such colours. They wear black and grey. I love orange, I love red. I like bright colours and wear all colours. I don't like depressing colours, especially black and grey!” Clearly, the desi is well and alive in this girl.

So, what’s her key to happiness? How does she strike a mental balance? “With loads of positive attitude,” she squeals. “I always feel happy. And I feel fit and fine performing yoga. I do yoga and it takes away most of my stress and anxieties. The different asanas help you feel energetic. I do Pranayam exercises, bend forward, backward etc. You need to do it intensely. I have been doing yoga since a long time.”

Mallika’s fave me-time is about spending time with her little nephew. “My little nephew, my brother’s son, is two years old and he is so cute. I'm obsessed with him. He is so small but he has me on his fingers tips. I took him to Cannes this year. We had a great time. He kept me busy asking various questions like ‘Who is this? Where is this? I want to go there’. Sometimes he travels along with me. He is so cute I'm obsessed by him.”

Sharing more about her trip to Cannes she adds, “It was exciting to meet directors and exchange information about our respective cultures. Culture plays a vital role in driving filmmaking and draws all of us together.

“I promote Indian culture in every way,” she avers. “And I feel proud of our Indian culture. I think I'm the biggest spokesperson for Indian culture. We stand strongly for family values, which are hugely on a decline. We are an ancient culture and have stood the test of time. We are not materialistic. We are a very spiritual nation.”

Bringing the conversation back to her fondness for her nephew, we probe if she is planning on having a child of her own, perhaps even going in for adoption? “Oh no,” she exclaims, “I shall never adopt a kid I want to play with the child, cuddle it and give it back to the parents! I do not want to take the responsibility of adopting and bringing up children. I don't know how women do it! It's impossible for me.”

On the personal front, she is quick to make it clear, “I am single!” But doesn’t she often go to meet... “Who, Barrack Obama? Barrack Obama is already married, what do I do?” she laughs. Oh well, there’s always extramarital affairs. She gets serious, “I can't ever do that! I'm a feminist. I support women rights. I'm the brand ambassador of Free-A-Girl. I am closely associated with this NGO,” she shares about the organisation that fights human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children in India.

She is particularly enthused about a unique programme by Free-A-Girl which helps the girls rescued from brothels, provides them legal education and helps them work within the judicial system. “We have tied up with a law firm,” she informs.