We never interfere: Divya Khosla Kumar speaks about her husband T-series producer Bhushan Kumar

Actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar, who is the wife of T-Series head and film producer Bhushan Kumar, has said that she has never depended on her husband to get work in the film industry.

"I have never been dependent on my husband for work. When I made 'Yaariyan', he didn't even hear the script. When it became successful, he had the confidence that I could direct a film. He is very supportive of everything I do but we never interfere in each other's work, and I feel that partners should give that kind of space to each other," said Divya.