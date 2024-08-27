'We Loved Him...': Vicky Kaushal Was REJECTED For Broker's Role In Vidya Balan's Ghanchakkar, Reveals Abhishek Banerjee (VIDEO)

Actor Vicky Kaushal is known for acting skills and performance in films. He has often amazed the audience with his versatile roles. But do you know? The actor once auditioned for a broker's role in Ghanchakkar, starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.

Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee, who was a casting director at that time, revealed that Vicky had auditioned for the film but somehow was rejected. Speaking to Galata India, he said, "Vicky Kaushal the tauba tauba, had once given an auditioned for a broker, teen scene ka role that uska Ghanchakkar mein and we loved him, and I was like, who is this actor. Some actors just surprise you in auditions and Vicky was like that."

He further lauded the Bad Newz actor and called him a star. "The film was released at that time, in which he played a rockstar, Zubaan. I saw that film, I called him and I told him, 'Vicky you are a star'. Look at him now, he is already a star," Vicky concluded.

Ghanchakkar is a heist black comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur from UTV Motion Pictures. The film starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The story revolves around the life of the married couple Sanju and Neetu. Neetu is bored of her drab life and wants the comforts that money can bring. On the other hand, Sanju is an ex-con and wants to go straight. It was theatrical released on 28 June 2013.

On the work front, Vicky is all set to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film Chhaava.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. He will also be starring in Love And War, opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.