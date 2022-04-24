'We got together after trying with dire patience,' Anil Kapoor spills the beans on how his upcoming film Thar came to life

Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will be soon seen sharing screen space in Thar. The film is produced by Anil Kapoor Films and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 6. The Free Press Journal caught up with the Bollywood star for an exclusive chat.

Anil is glad that Harsh is able to hold the reins of production very well. “I am happy that Harsh Varrdhan is working as a team with his CEO Udayan Bhat. Both of them take care of production very efficiently. This takes away all my responsibilities, and it feels like a great relief. I come into the picture when everything is ready. This was the biggest advantage. Raj and the entire team of young talent handle everything in a very educative process,” Anil shares.

Anil is all praise for the cast of the film. “There is Satish Kaushik. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Harsh, being a younger lot, come with full energy and the love of their craft pouring in their best. Many are debuting through this film. These younger lots are talented. I do share some of my experiences and take their futuristic ideas,” he gushes.

Despite Thar being inspired by western noir, Anil feels the Indian audience will find it very relatable. “It’s very rooted. Basically, I am aware of what’s happening around the world cinema. As an Indian, I have to do something which I can believe in and understand as well. Thar is a proper intriguing story which is the core of its content. Probably, it will be liked or not liked, but it’s something we loved doing and enjoyed doing immensely. We had loved it from the beginning. Right from the inception, the story touched us. We got together after trying with dire patience, waiting to give it the go-ahead. In the meanwhile, Covid times came in. However, we had completed one schedule, and now we have released the trailer. We are receiving good responses to the trailer,” Anil explains.

While the trailer shows a stunning desert backdrop, Anil clarifies that the film offers other breathtaking locales too. “It’s not only shot in the desert. We have gone to small villages and also went shooting in and around old structures, which stretch around a vast area. The location was great. We also shot in Pushkar. These locations may have been captured by cameras in the earlier films, but people may have forgotten them. I never knew Rajasthan is such a happening and beautiful place which has such varied, wonderful locations to be shot,” Anil says.

Lastly, Anil speaks briefly about his character without giving away too much. “I can’t reveal about my character. You will feel yeh apna aadmi hoga. There are some characters you feel are walking alongside you. Some of them, you may feel, oh such people also exist? So it has a mixture of all sorts of characters, which will hold the attention span of the audience,” he concludes.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 06:03 AM IST