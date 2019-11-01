We don't need a King to become a Queen: Watch Priyanka Chopra's first clip from 'Frozen 2'

New Delhi: If you have been waiting to hear the Chopra sisters in 'Frozen 2', here's Priyanka to calm the curious fans with a clip from her upcoming outing! Well, to take the excitement a level higher, the clip, which started with Priyanka's 'Daddy's lil girl' tattoo, featured the 'Mary Kom' star not only voicing the elder sister Elsa's character in the film but she is also dressed like her.

Signaling how the film is dedicated to all the independent women, the actor is seen delivering dialogues like, "We don't need a King to become a Queen." The magical, enchanting snippet showed Elsa and Anna taking on a difficult journey in the "new age story of Frozen 2".

"An inspiring, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating your own destiny...join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna. #Frozen2 in cinemas November 22," the actor captioned while sharing the clip on Instagram.