We did it Papa: Riteish Deshmukh celebrates Maha Election victory as brothers win from Latur

Mumbai: The newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly will get a pair of brothers who will carry forward the legacy of their father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time Congress chief minister.

Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons Dhiraj, a debutant, and Amit, will be attending the Assembly together.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was chief minister between 1999-2003 and 2004-2008, nurtured his home district Latur in central Maharashtra during his decades-long political career.

Dhiraj Deshmukh, who cut his political teeth as a Zilla Parishad member in Latur, won the Latur Rural assembly seat by a handsome margin of 1.21 lakh votes.

This was Dhiraj Deshmukh's first assembly election and he out with flying colours.

His elder brother Amit Deshmukh was set to retain his Latur City seat for a third consecutive time as he was ahead by a comfortable margin of more than 40,000 votes over his nearest rival till late Thursday evening.

Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh, who campaigned for his siblings, shared the news on Twitter congratulating his siblings. He wrote, "We did it PAPPA!!! ‬ ‪Amit Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time. @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes ‬ ‪Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust." ‬