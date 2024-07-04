'We Decided There Should Be No Bitterness Involved': Shabana Azmi Talks About Her Equation With Honey Irani After Affair With Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi | Instagram

Actress Shabana Azmi get along well with Javed Akhtar's children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar and his first wife Honey Irani. In a chat show, the actress talked about how Javed's first wife Honey felt after she got to know about her relationship with him. She revealed that there were 'fights and ugly scenes' and she felt 'rejected'.

Here's What Shabana Stated

In the chat show, The Invincibles Series Season 2 with Arbaaz Khan, she stated that she has a beautiful relationship with Zoya and Farhan, and the credit goes to Honey. "They were really young kids at the time, and it would’ve been the easiest thing in the world for Honey to take them away. She never did that; she encouraged them to be with us,” Shabana said.

She further added, “I really doff my hat to Honey, because that generosity came from her. And today, even with Honey, we have a really, really good relationship. I know that Honey has the confidence to call Javed in the middle of the night if she needs something, and he would come… We decided that there should be no bitterness involved. Of course, in the beginning, she was very bitter, and she felt rejected. But he kept at it, he kept at it, he kept at it. And today, what’s come from it is really something that I’m extremely proud of.”

In 1972, Javed and Honey got married, with whom he had two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. In 1980 they parted ways, and in 1984 Javed fell in love with Shabana Azmi and the duo got married in 1984.

On the work front, Shabana will be next in the crime web show Dabba Cartel. It also stars Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani's Excel Entertainment and directed by Hitesh Bhatia. She was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.