'We are one consciousness split in three,' says Kangana Ranaut about her bond with her siblings

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has shared photos of her happy days with her two siblings. She says she feels they are one consciousness split in three. In one photo posted on her verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Kangana is seen playing in the snow with her sister Rangoli. In another, she is seen posing with her brother Akshat for a selfie.

"My mother had a child before us who didn't make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three," she captioned the photos.