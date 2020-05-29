Watch: Vindu Dara Singh flies from Chandigarh to Mumbai, shares glimpses from the airport

Mumbai: Vindu Dara Singh flew from Chandigarh to Mumbai on Friday morning. The actor took to Twitter to share a video from Chandigarh airport where it was raining in the morning.

Sharing the video of a half empty Chandigarh airport, Vindu tweeted: "Taking my first flight since ages #Chandigarh to #Mumbai and the airport is immaculate with all precautions! It's a joke when they say a person landed and got positive on a 2 hour flight despite mask ect just 33 on board so airlines in loss but so is the world ! Life will go on."

Commenting on his tweet, a user asked him why is he travelling to Mumbai at a time when COVID 19 positive cases are spiking in the city. Replying to the comment, the actor offered an explanation.