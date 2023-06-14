 Watch Video: Woman Grabs Shah Rukh Khan And Kisses Him At Dubai Event
The clip of this incident went viral after it was shared on Reddit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was in Dubai for a real estate event, had his personal space breached when a woman kissed him on the cheek. While the actor obliged and didn’t push her away, the video has invited backlash for the woman. The clip of this incident went viral after it was shared on Reddit.

Shah Rukh Khan kissed (forcefully?) by female fan
by u/humanbeing3333 in BollyBlindsNGossip
In the video, SRK can be seen promoting a real estate brand owned by his friend. Later, the actor met a few guests, including some of his die-hard fans who were present there. As Khan walked with his manager Pooja Dadlani, an overenthusiastic woman wearing a black dress approached the actor and asked: "Can I give you a kiss?” However, before the actor could even consent, she went ahead and planted a big kiss on his cheek. Khan politely closed his eyes, smiled, and walked away.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

He also has Dunki with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Actor Vicky Kaushal is also an important part of the movie.

