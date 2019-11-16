Watch video: Varun Dhawan teaches WWE Diva Charlotte Flair some desi dance moves

Apart from being a much loved Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan equally shares his enthusiasm in wrestling, fitness and sports. He is often seen expressing his affection for UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) matches on social media.

Recently, the actor met Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's daughter, who is on a trip in India. Charlotte, who has her chunk of fame for being a badass inside the four cornered ring, was excited to shake a leg with Dhawan.

Varun shared the news with his fans that he was going to meet the popular WWE diva, and even asked fans to respond with questions for her, if they had any. Later, the Kalank actor shared a video, where Charlotte can be seen matching steps with Varun.

Captioning the post, Varun wrote, "Such a pleasure meeting u Charlotte. You truly are a queen ❤️. Charlotte already dancing on a street dancer song."

Check out the adorable video below: