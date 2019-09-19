Watch Video: Stray dog at IIFA 2019 steals Salman Khan's thunder

Salman Khan, who arrived at the 20th edition of IIFA, a little late, had a surprise awaiting at the green carpet. The Bharat actor who looked dapper in a dark blue trousers, black shirt and blue pocket handkerchief was accompanied by Dabangg 3 debutante, and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee.
As the duo posed for the paparazzi, the grand exit moment was stolen by a canine who ran behind Salman. Shutterbugs managed to capture the dog who happened to pay a guest visit at the IIFA 2019. Watch the video below.
On the work front, Salman Khan recently confirmed that he will definitely come with a movie during Eid next year after his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Inshallah got shelved.
Speaking about Saiee she told PTI, "She is very good hence she is in 'Dabangg 3'. Her father was in the first 'Dabangg' Strange thing is, many years ago, even Sonakshi was introduced in IIFA on a ramp and today its her."
Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva, and is scheduled to release on December 20.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)