Watch Video: Stray dog at IIFA 2019 steals Salman Khan's thunder

Salman Khan, who arrived at the 20th edition of IIFA, a little late, had a surprise awaiting at the green carpet. The Bharat actor who looked dapper in a dark blue trousers, black shirt and blue pocket handkerchief was accompanied by Dabangg 3 debutante, and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee.

As the duo posed for the paparazzi, the grand exit moment was stolen by a canine who ran behind Salman. Shutterbugs managed to capture the dog who happened to pay a guest visit at the IIFA 2019. Watch the video below.