Watch Video: Singer Pharrell Williams Spotted With ₹8.1 Crore Handbag! |

American singer and record producer Pharrell Williams took over the role of menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton. As per reports, the Happy singer stepped into the shoes of late designer Virgil Abloh. His first collection was unveiled recently during Paris Men's Fashion Week. That being said, Pharrell is now going viral for his USD 1 Million Handbag, which comes to around INR 8.1 Crore.

The handbag in question is a bright yellow Speedy bag with the signature LV monogram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pharrell has long been regarded as a red-carpet style icon, and his role as a brand ambassador with Chanel was extended in October of last year.

He has also collaborated with brands such as Moncler, and Adidas for its Stan Smith line, and Louis Vuitton on two occasions (including a line of aviator sunglasses).

In addition, Williams founded the streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and IceCream, as well as the skin-care brand Humanrace.

His recent fashion show was attended by Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Zendaya to name a few.

Jay Z took the stage at the show and treated the audience with a special remix of the popular song Mundian To Bach Ke by rapper Panjabi MC.

Meanwhile, Williams' predecessor, Abloh, who died in November 2021, was the label's first African American artistic director and led Louis Vuitton menswear for four years. Abloh founded the fashion label Off-White, which was acquired by Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH in 2021.

Pharrell came to India in 2018 and celebrated his first-ever Holi, with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh in Mumbai.