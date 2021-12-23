Watch video: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar groove on AP Dhillon's 'Brown Munde' concert in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar’s elder daughter Sara was spotted grooving to the beats in a concert of the singer-rapper AP Dhillon in Mumbai last week. Tendulkar was not only to enjoy the mood, Bollywood town celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and some others were also seen dancing the show.

Tendulkar was joined by her close friend none other than actor Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi. The video of the star kids dancing to the Punjabi lyrics of 'Brown Munde' has gone viral on social media. Take a look at the video, right here:

Earlier this month, a fan page had took to Instagram sharing posts of Sara Khan and Kapoor enjoying the AP Dhillion concert, the short videos took to give glimpses. The post read, "Janhvi and Sara at #apdhillon concert."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:44 PM IST