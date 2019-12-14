Watch video: Salman Khan recreates ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ and ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’

Star Plus’ Dance + 5 is one of the most loved dance reality shows amongst television audiences. Remo D’Souza is the super judge along with his 4 captains – Suresh, Karishma, Dharmesh & Punit who have scouted unbelievable dancing talent from across the nation to present to viewers. This weekend the viewers are in for a special treat like none other than our very own superstar Salman Khan will be present to entertain them along with all the contestants!
Salman Khan made a grand appearance on the sets amidst thunderous applause as he was joined by Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha who will be seen together in Dabangg 3. The entire troupe of contestants along with Superjudge Remo and the 4 captains walked on to the stage to meet Salman.
With a smile on his face, Remo said, “Salman, you have completed a fantastic run of 30 years in the Bollywood industry and all of us salute you for your remarkable achievements.” The team of Dance+5 had also choreographed a special dance act as a tribute to the actor!
The entire team replicated Salman’s famous dance steps from his most loved songs ranging from ‘Hudd Hudd Dabangg’, ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’, ‘Jumme Ki Raat Hai‘, ‘Aaj Ki Party Mere Taraf Se’, and to everyone’s amazement, Salman too joined them in the performance and executed every dance step flawlessly! It was a remarkable feat as Salman danced throughout the performance for almost 10 mins without a break and executed every hook step perfectly. The audiences couldn’t get enough of such a wonderful act and showered thunderous applause on Salman and the dance troupe.
We cant wait to watch Salman groove on the stage of Dance +5!!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)