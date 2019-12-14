Watch video: Salman Khan recreates ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ and ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’

Star Plus’ Dance + 5 is one of the most loved dance reality shows amongst television audiences. Remo D’Souza is the super judge along with his 4 captains – Suresh, Karishma, Dharmesh & Punit who have scouted unbelievable dancing talent from across the nation to present to viewers. This weekend the viewers are in for a special treat like none other than our very own superstar Salman Khan will be present to entertain them along with all the contestants!

Salman Khan made a grand appearance on the sets amidst thunderous applause as he was joined by Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha who will be seen together in Dabangg 3. The entire troupe of contestants along with Superjudge Remo and the 4 captains walked on to the stage to meet Salman.