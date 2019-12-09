Watch video: Miss Universe 2019 contestants slip and fall during swimsuit round

Miss Universe 2019 was a treat to watch. Beautiful ladies representing their countries took to the stage to compete for the crown. However, some ladies couldn't set the stage on fire as there was water on the floor. Miss Universe contestants tripped and some even fell on the stage during the swimsuit round.

Miss Universe is the most-prestigious pageant around the globe. Falling on the stage of the biggest competition is definitely the worst nightmare of a contestant. And for some, it turned into reality!

What came as a huge embarrassment for the makers, the beautiful ladies were setting the stage on fire with their sensuous swimsuits and several contestants fell on the ramp. This happened because the floor was wet.

Miss France, Miss Malaysia, Miss Indonesia, Miss Malta, Miss New Zealand and Miss Uruguay were the contestants who tripped on the stage. While some just stumbled and managed to get back their balance, others fell on the stage.

One of the most embarrassing falls came from Miss France Maëva Coucke. The 22-year-old even took to her instagram to share the 'nightmare.'

She shared the video with the caption," PRELIMINARY SHOW - Last night I experienced the worst obsession of a Miss: falling on stage. So far it has never happened to me, but life sometimes gives us good as bad surprises. A lesson must be learned from each experience, and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman's life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles. If you fall 9 times raise 10 times and keep your head high! Our experiences make us grow, mature and make us stronger. 💪 I want to thank you for your messages and to reassure you I did not hurt myself. Thank you for your support, you are the best ❤ #missuniverse #missuniverse2019 #missfrance #staystrong #keepyourheadup #thankyou #proud"