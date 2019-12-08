Watch video: Kriti Sanon almost trips in a saree, but her 'smart sneakers' save the day

From playing an innocent small-town girl to playing a bubbly, cheerful girl in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to now the fearless Parvati Bai in ‘Panipat’, Kriti Sanon has had quite an interesting run in Bollywood. Amid back to back promotions and hustling it all with style, Kriti almost saved herself from a major embarrassment.

In a video captured by the paparazzi, the 29-year-old diva was seen stepping out of her car wearing a saree, when she almost tripped. However since she ditched those heels and put on her sneakers, the smart and comfy pair of shoes saved the day.