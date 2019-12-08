Watch video: Kriti Sanon almost trips in a saree, but her 'smart sneakers' save the day

From playing an innocent small-town girl to playing a bubbly, cheerful girl in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to now the fearless Parvati Bai in ‘Panipat’, Kriti Sanon has had quite an interesting run in Bollywood. Amid back to back promotions and hustling it all with style, Kriti almost saved herself from a major embarrassment.
In a video captured by the paparazzi, the 29-year-old diva was seen stepping out of her car wearing a saree, when she almost tripped. However since she ditched those heels and put on her sneakers, the smart and comfy pair of shoes saved the day.
Raving about her role in Panipat, Kriti earlier wrote effusively on Instagram, "Parvati Bai - From being a loving woman to being a strong constant support for her husband through all ups and downs to being a fearless force that would go to every extent to defend her people." Thanking the man who gave her this opportunity -- Ashutosh Gowariker, she went to extend a word of thanks to the film's director writing: "It's been an honour portraying her on the big screen in Panipat! Thank you Ashu sir for this opportunity!"
Panipat is a war drama that dictates the events leading to the Third Battle of Panipat. It boasts an ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor as lead Sadashivrao Bhau, Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.
Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, the film released on December 6. It minted Rs 4. 12 crore on the first day at box office.
