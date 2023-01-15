Watch video: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Makar Sankranti with fans at Rann Of Kutch ahead of Shahzada release

Kartik Aaryan doesn't leaves any stone unturned when it comes to promoting his films. During the promotion of his upcoming movie Shehzada, Kartik creates a hysteria by celebrating Makar Sankrati with about one lakh fans at Rann Of Kutch in Gujarat. The actor rose an enormous Shehzada kite in the sky in middle of the crowd.

Soon after the trailer was released on January 12, Kartik along with his co-star Kriti Sanon went to Jalandhar to celebrate success of their trailer on the occasion of Lohri.

And now the video of Kartik flying Shezada kite is going viral on social media. In the video, the actor is seen wearing a multi-coloured sweater paired with sun glasses amidst the cheering crowd.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan. Shehzada is set to release on February 10, 2023.