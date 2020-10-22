Watch video: First look of Jr. NTR as Bheem in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Previously, the makers had released the first look of Ram Charan from the movie and it had set the internet ablaze.

The Baahubali director has left no stone unturned to ensure a great experience for the fans across the world and everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

The movie stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and sever others in pivotal roles.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.