Watch Donald Trump groove to Ranveer Singh’s 'Malhari'

Have you ever wondered how US President Donald Trump would will look like while dancing to a super hit Bollywood song, well look no further, recently a video went viral which shows Donald Trump dancing to Bajirao Mastani’s Malhari. The video is not real of course, because someone morphed Trump’s face onto Ranveer Singh.

The video was posted by Twitter used mad-liberals with the caption, “Peshwa warrior Trump,” and since then the video has around 6,000 retweets and 12,000 likes. The video of ‘Peshwa Trump’ enjoying and dancing with his troops in ethnic wardrobe got a lot of laugh from Bollywood fans.

Here’s the video