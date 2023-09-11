 WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Dances On 'Palazzo' Song At Gulmarg Festival 2023
WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Dances On 'Palazzo' Song At Gulmarg Festival 2023

Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film 'The Great Indian Family'

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Sunday, visited Kashmir to attend the Gulmarg Festival organised by the Indian Army.

From shaking a leg with performers to his songs to praising the beauty of Gulmarg, Vicky added a top-notch entertainment level to the festival.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the festival which concluded on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film 'The Great Indian Family', which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.The film will be out in theatres on September 22.

He stars in a completely new avatar as the local singing sensation.

Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today." 'Sam Bahadur' will be released on December 1.

