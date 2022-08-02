Watch: Unplugged version of Jasmin Bhasin, Shaheer Sheikh's monsoon love anthem 'Iss Baarish Mein' out

Bringing the mesmerising combination of monsoons, love and great music, Saregama has released an unplugged version of 'Iss Baarish Mein'.

The original song, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin, was loved by the masses. It has garnered 5.5 crore views in a short span.

Sung by and featuring Neeti Mohan, the latest version is a soulful take on the original.

Neeti's reimagination of the song is bound to have listeners reminisce, reconnect with their inner voice, and fall in love. This soothing track is composed by Ripul Sharma and penned by Sharad Tripathi.

Neeti Mohan says, “What a delight to revisit a song that's been loved by the listeners. I'm excited that the song is out. It's my song of the season and I hope the unplugged version becomes part of the listeners' road trips and journey. This unplugged version is a whole new vibe.”