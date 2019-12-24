Watch: Taylor Swift's super adorable behind the scenes video from the song Christmas Tree Farm

The song Christmas Tree Farm relishes the Christmas mood early on and is quickly becoming a fan favourite across the globe. Swift said that she hopes the song will act as a sweet and happy escape for listeners and music lovers all over the world.

Swift’s producer Jimmy Napes is also seen in the video playing the piano while the two figure out the best notes for the song. Swift is seen wearing a bright yellow while sharing the screen with Napes.

At the end of the video, donning a maroon top, Swift excitedly tells on camera that the song is complete.

Swift was recently awarded the Artist of the Year at the last American Music Awards. Swift has fans singing and dancing to her new Christmas tune already with Christmas right around the corner.

The You Belong With me singer was recently caught in a quarrel with Scooter Braun over the ownership rights of her own songs. Swift also featured in the movie Cats which is ideal as she keeps sharing fun and amusing videos of her own cats with the fans. Swift was applauded for being a part of the movie, she has received loads of love and positive reactions for the movie.