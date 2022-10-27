e-Paper Get App
Watch Tanaav Trailer: Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij's show is a socio-political action drama with family at its core

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav will stream on Sony LIV from November 11

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
The makers of Arbaaz Khan and Manav Vij's Tanaav on Thursday shared the official trailer of the show.

Tanaav is a fictional thriller revolving around a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge.

The show is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.

Tanaav is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. Created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios, the show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn.

The show features Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth amongst others.

Read Also
Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan's Tanaav to release on November 11
article-image

