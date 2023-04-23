Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput admitting fear of Salman Khan in old throwback video goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput admitting his fear of superstar Salman Khan in an old throwback clip has resurfaced, and it gone viral on social media, leaving fans and critics with mixed reactions.

In the video, Sushant can be seen refusing to talk about Salman Khan during an event, where he was asked about his opinion on the actor. The actor was seen stating that he is a star in caps and told the journalist that he is very much afraid of him.

Despite the fact that the interaction was recorded prior to Sushant's death, the clip has resurfaced and is now creating a lot of controversy online.

While Sushant's fans have been boycotting big Bollywood films and the entire industry after his death, the family continues to fight for justice and believe that he was forced to take his own life.

SSR's death revealed darkest realities of indutry

The actor's death brought to light the issue of bullying and nepotism in Bollywood, with many pointing fingers at influential figures like Salman Khan for spoiling Sushant's career. However, Salman has also praised Sushant's acting skills in the past, and the accusations against him remain baseless.

As the debate continues, the viral video of Sushant admitting his fear of Salman Khan has opened up old wounds and reignited the controversy surrounding the actor's death.

Many are now calling for a deeper investigation into the matter, while others are simply mourning the loss of a talented and beloved actor who left us too soon

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the positive response for his latest Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will now appear in Tiger 3m while a full-fledge film for ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is also in the making.