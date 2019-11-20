Watch: Sridevi's TikTok lookalike is grabbing everyone's attention with her videos

Late actress Sridevi ruled everyone's heart in her presence. She was one of the most talented and sought after actress of Bollywood in her time. Her sudden demise left the industry as well as fans in shock. However, as a compensation, we have her lookalike to light up your day!
A TikTok user who goes by the name Rakhi is nothing less than a doppelganger of the actress and her videos on the platform are a proof. Her uncanny resemblance to Sridevi will surely take you down the memory lane.
Check out some of the videos which might surprise you with some of the user's exact similar features with the actor here:
TikTok has gained an immense popularity among Indians and has given us many lookalikes of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. The app is one of the most popular musical video platforms in the country and is growing each day with new users joining in.
