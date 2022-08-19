Watch: Sohum Shah gives glimpse of Bheema Bharti and Raani's clash in new trailer of 'Maharani Season 2

The audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Sohum Shah's 'Maharani season 2' where they will encounter a clash of his character Bheema Bharti and Raani, played by Huma Qureshi.

To accelerate the audience's excitement to the next level, Sohum dropped a new trailer of 'Maharani season 2'.

"Bihar ke gao gao mein ek naya naara goonj raha hai... Kya aap tayyar ho Season 2 ke liye?

After capturing a whole lot of love for the character of Bheema Bharti in season 1 of 'Maharani', Sohum is all set to set his bar high in the next season.

Moreover, this trailer has again triggered the audience's excitement to watch how Bheema Bharti will face his wife Raani in the battleground of Bihar.

Apart from 'Maharani season 2', the actor has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer, as he looks forward to one of the busiest years in his professional career, a feature film ‘Sanaa’ and several other developments in the pipeline.

